X-Wing starfighter from Star Wars fetches a staggering $3.135 million in an auction

An item of great cinematic significance, a 20-inch model of an X-Wing starfighter that featured in the iconic 1977 film “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” has been rediscovered and recently sold at auction for a staggering $3.135 million. This piece had remained hidden from fans for many years, presumed lost. It was only uncovered when it was found stored in a cardboard box in the garage of the late Greg Jein, an Oscar-nominated model-maker who passed away in May the previous year at the age of 76.

The auction, organized by Heritage Auctions, featured various items from Jein’s collection. The X-Wing model quickly gained recognition as the “most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction,” as confirmed by Joe Maddalena, an executive vice-president at Heritage Auctions.

Produced by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the renowned visual effects company founded by George Lucas, this model played a significant role in the climactic battle scenes in “A New Hope,” including the legendary trench run. It is one of only four known “hero” models created for close-up shots, distinguished by its meticulous details such as movable wings, functional lights, and simulated battle damage.

This specific model represented the X-Wings of Red Leader, Red Two, and Red Five, the last of which was famously flown by Luke Skywalker.