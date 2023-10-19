Xi tells Egypt’s PM that his nation is willing to work with Cairo to bring stability to West Asia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressed China’s willingness to collaborate with Egypt in bringing stability to West Asia, a region marked by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

According to Chinese state media, Xi stated, “China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt… and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world” when speaking to PM Mostafa Madbouli.

Xi emphasized the strong relationship between China and Egypt, describing them as “good friends who share the same goals and trust each other” and “good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity.”

Noting the complexity of the international and regional situation and rapid global changes, Xi expressed China’s desire to work with Egypt to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.”

Egypt announced on Thursday its intention to allow the sustainable passage of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing to Gaza.

China’s relationship with Egypt has grown stronger in recent years, with Egypt set to become a member of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Xi congratulated Egypt for its official membership in BRICS, anticipating that this move would bring new energy to BRICS cooperation.

Regarding the Israel-Hamas war, China has not condemned Hamas terrorists for their October 7 assault on Israel. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Israel’s actions, stating that they went “beyond the scope of self-defense.” China also called on Israel to “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza.”

China’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war has drawn criticism from Western officials for not condemning Hamas terrorists in its statements on the ongoing conflict.