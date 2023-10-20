Centre relaxes import regulations for PCs, Laptops, and Tablets

On Thursday, the Indian government introduced a more lenient approach regarding the import of laptops, unveiling a streamlined online authorization system for the acquisition of seven electronic items. These items include laptops, tablets, and comprehensive personal computers from international markets. Officials from the Ministry of Commerce explained that the new end-to-end online import management system, set to become operational on November 1, 2023, is designed to monitor the import of laptops, tablets, and PCs while avoiding disruptions to the market supply or the implementation of a burdensome licensing process. Importers will now be able to bring in these electronic products by specifying quantity and value and obtaining authorization online, with this authorization valid until September 30, 2024. Importers can also make adjustments to the quantity of goods they intend to purchase even after obtaining import authorization.

The government had initially announced a ban on the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers in August 2023. However, it later clarified that there wasn’t a ban but that electronic manufacturing companies would need to apply for licenses to import these items starting from November 1, 2023. In response to objections from the industry and certain trading partners, including the United States, the government has now relaxed the restrictions. According to the Ministry of Commerce, 59% of the seven restricted items, in terms of value, are imported from China, while 16% come from Singapore, and 9% from Hong Kong.