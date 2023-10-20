Kiara Advani Defends Her Role in ‘Kabir Singh’ Amidst Cancel Culture Controversy

Kiara Advani recently shared her perspective on the controversial film ‘Kabir Singh,’ released in 2019. While acknowledging that some viewers deemed the film unappealing and toxic, Kiara highlighted its role in bringing attention to unhealthy relationships. In an interview with Femina, she openly discussed her portrayal of Preeti, a character she described as “possibly her most infamous ever.” Kiara emphasized her approach to characters, avoiding a black-and-white view and refraining from passing judgment on her roles.

In her own words, Kiara stated, “I have never played a character I didn’t like. If I don’t like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone.” She also added, “If ‘Kabir Singh’ didn’t start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that’s a great thing.”

‘Kabir Singh,’ a remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy,’ was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Despite its box office success, the film garnered mixed to negative reviews from both audiences and critics, primarily due to its portrayal of the relationship between Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir and Kiara’s Preeti.