Kohli Scores Century with Assistance from KL & Umpire.

In a thrilling ICC World Cup encounter, Virat Kohli showcased his brilliance, notching his 48th ODI century, as India secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Pune. Kohli’s entry followed a solid partnership between Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill, who contributed 88 runs for the opening wicket.

Throughout his innings, Kohli found support in his teammates, forming crucial partnerships. He added 44 runs with Gill, who scored 53, and later 46 runs with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 19 to the cause.

The most memorable moment came when Kohli and K L Rahul joined forces to guide India to the win, their unbeaten 83-run partnership sealing the deal. Rahul’s assist was particularly remarkable, as he allowed Kohli to maintain strike as he approached his century.

The moment of anticipation arrived with Kohli requiring three runs to reach his hundred and India needing just two to win. Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed sent a delivery down the leg side, prompting Kohli’s annoyance, thinking it would be called a wide. However, English umpire Richard Kettleborough judged that Kohli had left the ball, to the delight of the Indian players and the home crowd.

Kohli responded by smashing the third ball for a six, simultaneously completing his century and securing victory for India with 51 balls to spare. Interestingly, Rahul (34 not out) didn’t face a single delivery in the final 20 balls of the chase, evoking memories of his stranded 97 in India’s win over Australia.

This remarkable performance marked Kohli’s third World Cup century and his first in a chase during a World Cup match. It’s worth noting that he was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

With this century, Kohli reached 48 ODI hundreds, leaving him just one behind Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 49 centuries in the format. This victory highlighted India’s strong presence in the tournament and further solidified Kohli’s status as one of the game’s greats.