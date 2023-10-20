Oppo launches book-style foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Oppo launched latest book-style foldable handset named ‘Oppo Find N3’. The new foldable smartphone arrives as the successor to last year’s Oppo Find N2. The 16GB + 256GB storage model of Oppo Find N3 is priced at SGD 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,45,300). It comes in Champagne Gold and Classic Black colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo Find N3 runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. It sports a large 7.82-inch 2K (2,268 x 2,440 pixels) LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a 426ppi pixel density and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The inner screen has a touch response rate of up to 240Hz and supports up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The display has Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection. The foldable smartphone also has a cover screen with a 6.31-inch 2K (1,116×2,484 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 431ppi pixel density.

Oppo has equipped the new Find N3 with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 12GB by utilising unused storage. The foldable packs up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Oppo Find N3 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony LYTIA-T808 1/1.43-inch primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor. For selfies and video chats, the foldable smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display and a 32-megapixel secondary selfie sensor on the outer screen.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature, under-screen ambient light sensor, and under-screen colour temperature sensor. The Oppo Find N3 packs a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.