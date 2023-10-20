Raj Kundra’s Enigmatic Message Fuels Shilpa Shetty Divorce Speculation

Raj Kundra, the husband of renowned actress Shilpa Shetty, is currently gearing up for the release of his debut film, UT69. However, he has set off a flurry of divorce speculations with a cryptic post shared on his official X account last Friday. In his message, Raj expressed, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period,” accompanied by folded hand and broken heart emoticons. Notably, he did not explicitly mention Shilpa’s name in this enigmatic message. As of now, Shilpa has chosen to maintain silence on her social media platforms without offering a public response.

Shilpa and Raj’s journey began with their engagement in 2009, and they subsequently exchanged vows in the same year. Their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, was welcomed into the world in 2012. In February 2020, the couple was blessed with their second child, Samisha Kundra, through surrogacy. After a hiatus of nearly 1.5 years, Raj re-emerged in the public eye during the trailer launch of his upcoming film on October 18, making a significant appearance in front of the media.