BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy detained in Tamil Nadu

Amar Prasad Reddy, a BJP politician in Tamil Nadu, was detained on Saturday in connection with the assault and destruction of a JCB equipment that was brought in to take down an unauthorized flag pole in Chennai.

Outside of K Annamalai, the leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP,’s home in Chennai, the flagpole was to be taken down.

The Tambram Police claim that no authorization from the Greater Chennai Corporation was requested prior to the construction of a 45-foot flag pole outside Annamalai’s home’s compound wall on Friday night.

According to the authorities, this flag pole was dangerously close to high-voltage power lines and was inconveniencing the public. The corporate and the police later decided that it should be taken down.

Amar Prasad Reddy’s arrest was condemned by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, and he pointed out the importance of ‘safeguarding dissent in a democracy.’

About 110 BJP members reportedly objected when authorities and workers arrived to take down the flag pole.

‘Despite repeated requests, they kept arguing with government officials. Subsequently, some of them were arrested and let off on bail,’ a police official said.

In addition to Reddy’s detention, six other people have been named as defendants in the police case. Five of them are currently being held in judicial custody.