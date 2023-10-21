BMW launches i7 M70 xDrive in India: Price, features

Mumbai: BMW India as introduced its first fully electric M-badged automobile in the Indian market. The vehicle known as the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive features illuminated grille with vertical slats, split LED headlamps featuring DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, slim LED tail lamps, and a dual-tone exterior paint finish. The M emblem is displayed on the grille, accompanied by other M-specific elements like side skirts, front side panels, ORVMs, and a rear spoiler. The M70 model also boasts 21-inch M light-alloy wheels.

The car has a dual-screen arrangement for infotainment and instrument display, multi-zone climate control, gesture control, wireless charging, a premium 36-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, a retractable 31.3-inch infotainment screen, and 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels on the rear doors. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive also features Carbon Fibre M interior trim with silver stitching and Piano Finish Black.

Also Read: BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India: Price, features

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is powered by a dual-motor setup, with one motor at the front axle producing 254 bhp and another at the rear axle generating 483 bhp. Together, they provide a combined output of 657 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque. The torque can momentarily surge to 1,110 Nm when utilising M Launch Control and M Sport Boost in conjunction with the all-wheel drive system. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and achieves an electronically regulated top speed of 250 km/h. The i7 M70 is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack, offering an estimated range of 560 km on a single charge.

Safety features encompass six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Cornering Brake Control (CBC), an electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, an electronic vehicle immobiliser, a crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and an integrated emergency spare wheel located beneath the load floor.