Emirates to launch premium economy to 2 Indian cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided to introduce on its flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The service will be available from October 29. The fourth cabin class will be offered at its A380 flights.

Emirates currently operate its A380 and Boeing 777s on Indian routes in a three-class configuration — first, business and economy. The airline has already launched premium economy on some of its A380 flights on non-India routes last August. Emirates will be the first Middle East carrier operating in Mumbai to offer such services.

Premium Economy cabins on the Emirates A380 feature 56 plush cream leather seats at the front of the main deck and are laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. The new cabin class provides seats with a generous recline and more legroom, among others.