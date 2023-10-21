ISRO Initiates Countdown for Uncrewed Test Flight Mission Launch on October 21

ISRO announced on Friday that they had initiated a 13-hour countdown for the launch of an uncrewed flight test. This significant step marks progress toward India’s ambitious goal of sending its astronauts into space. The upcoming launch will involve a single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, complete with a Crew Module and Crew Escape System, scheduled to take off from the first launch pad at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The primary objective of this test vehicle mission is to evaluate the safety and functionality of the crew module and crew escape system, which are essential components for ensuring the safe return of Indian astronauts to Earth in the future Gaganyaan mission. The Gaganyaan mission itself is an ambitious endeavor, aiming to send humans into space, placing them in a Low Earth Orbit approximately 400 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, for a three-day mission with the safe return of astronauts planned for 2025.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the broader Gaganyaan program, as it represents the integration of a nearly complete system for testing, bringing India one step closer to its dream of space exploration.