I’ve advised my kids to stay clear of my political side: Suresh Gopi

During the Garuda press meet, Suresh Gopi displayed his trademark candor. He didn’t shy away from any questions and patiently addressed each one. When a journalist inquired about his son’s statement, which suggested that society doesn’t deserve a politician who is also a social worker, Suresh Gopi responded with a sense of contentment.

He said, “He has every right to express his opinion. Even his mother shares a similar viewpoint. But they’ve never voiced these sentiments publicly. Radhika believes it’s my prerogative to decide how to use my hard-earned money and take care of myself. She doesn’t feel she should interfere. I’ve heard her convey this to Gokul as well. What Gokul feels is the anguish of a son witnessing his father being verbally attacked daily. I’ve advised all my children to keep their distance from the politician within me. Life will be simpler that way. We often say the same about actors, don’t we? I’m not concerned about what others say or think about me. We should determine our life’s path, and as long as it’s the right one, we shouldn’t be swayed by detractors. That’s my approach. I don’t pay much attention to the naysayers,” the actor affirmed.

Regarding his son’s performance in ‘King of Kotha,’ Suresh Gopi admitted that he hadn’t seen the film yet. However, he expressed his delight at the positive reviews his son had garnered for his role.

“I haven’t watched ‘King of Kotha,’ and he’s quite disappointed about it. The only film of his I’ve seen is ‘Mudhugauv,’ and even that was in bits and pieces due to my busy schedule. It’s akin to my own experience in cinema, including my ability to judge my own films. But I believe there’s no need for me to watch ‘Kotha.’ I’m pleased when people like Siddique and others have praise for the film,” he concluded.