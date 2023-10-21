Kerala Blasters Face NorthEast United Minus Key Players in ISL

Kerala Blasters FC returned home after a challenging away match against Mumbai City, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat. Now, they are gearing up to face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. However, this encounter presents a significant challenge for the Blasters as they will be without key players like Prabir Das, Jeakson Singh, Miloc Drincic (suspended), and Aibanbha Dohling (injured).

On the other side, NorthEast United, who are arriving in Kochi following a thrilling draw against Punjab FC in the first week of October, will feature Jithin M S in their starting lineup.

As things stand, the Blasters are currently placed fourth in the ISL with six points, having secured two home wins and suffering an away loss. The Highlanders, in contrast, have accumulated four points from their three matches.

Coincidentally, both teams experienced a similar 1-2 loss to Mumbai City, with NorthEast falling short on their home turf.

**Starting XI:**

*Kerala Blasters:*

– Sandeep Singh

– R V Hormipam

– Vibin Mohanan

– Adrian Luna

– Danish Farooq

– Kwame Peprah

– Pritam Kotal

– Daisuke Sakai

– Dimitrios Diamantakos

– Sachin Suresh

– Huidrom Naocha

*NorthEast United:*

– Soraisham Dinesh Singh

– Ngasepam Tondonba Singh

– Miguel Zabaco Tome

– Mohammed Ali Bemammer

– Nestor Albiach

– Parthib Gogoi

– Asheer Akhtar

– Jithin M S

– Konsam Phalguni Singh

– Mirshad K

– Yaser MA Hamed