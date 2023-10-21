Police bust heroin factory, seizes heroin worth Rs 16 crore

Kolkata: The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) busted a drug factory and seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore. Police also arrested four people. The arrested were identified as Kakali Roy , Doli Sarder, Tapan Mondal and Abhijit Biswas.

After getting specific information about a manufacturing unit of heroin. The STF conducted a raid in Kakali Roy’s house in a village in North 24 Parganas district. Police informed that the arrested accused were manufacturing heroin and selling the same to their customers in Kolkata, Howrah and other places.

The bedrooms, kitchen and washrooms of the home were converted into different sections to manufacture heroin.

Acase was filed against the accused under the NDPS Act at a local police station.