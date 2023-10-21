Retail inflation for agricultural rural labourers surge marginally

New Delhi: Retail inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers increased marginally in September. The inflation for agricultural workers and rural labourers surged on a monthly basis to 6.70% and 6.55%, respectively.

Point to point rate of Inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers), and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index Number for Rural Labourers) stood at 1226 and 1237 in September. The higher prices of rice, pulses, turmeric whole, onion, sugar, gur, chilly dry, garlic, and mixed spices is the main reason for this. It stood at 1224 and 1234 in August.

‘Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.70% and 6.55% in September 2023 compared to 7.37% and 7.12% respectively in August 2023 and 7.69% & 7.90% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the food inflation stood at 8.06% and 7.73% in September 2023 compared to 8.89% and 8.64% respectively in August 2023 and 7.47% and 7.52% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year,’ the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

The food index for CPI-AL rose to 1166 this month from 1164 in the previous month and for CPI-RL index went up to 1171 in September from 1170 in August.

In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 12 points in 15 states and a decrease of 2 to 12 points in 4 states while it remained stationary for Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu with 1413 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 949 points stood at the bottom.

In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 12 points in 14 states and a decrease of 3 to 12 points in 5 states while it remained stationary for Rajasthan. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 1400 points each topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 1000 points stood at the bottom.