Shah Rukh Khan Finds Inspiration in Suhana’s ‘The Archies’ Song

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, currently basking in the success of his blockbuster ‘Jawan,’ draws daily inspiration from the enchanting lyrics: “Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet.” These profound words are derived from the song ‘Sunoh’ featured in Zoya Akhtar’s streaming film ‘The Archies,’ a project that also marks the debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Renowned as one of Bollywood’s most dedicated actors, SRK, fondly known as ‘King Khan,’ is preparing for his upcoming film ‘Dunki,’ shrouded in secrecy yet anticipated to be another box office sensation. Notably, this release date coincides with the highly anticipated ‘Salaar – Part 1: The Ceasefire,’ starring superstar Prabhas, setting the stage for an exciting clash on December 22.

Taking to social media, SRK shared his motivation, quoting the lyric and sharing a clip from ‘Sunoh.’ He expressed, “This is so quaint and beautiful, the world of ‘The Archies.’ Also, my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja.”

With his own daughter, Suhana Khan, making her acting debut in the film, the ‘Pathaan’ star eagerly anticipates the movie and wishes the entire cast and crew the best of luck.

‘Sunoh’ is a lively and energetic track that seamlessly blends the vibes of old-school rock ‘n’ roll with modern production and catchy teenage grooves, evoking pure 1960s garage rock spirit.

Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the American comic book ‘The Archies’ offers a unique Indian perspective, setting the story in the fictional town of Riverdale in 1960s India. The teen comedy coming-of-age musical boasts a talented cast, including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is set to release on Netflix.