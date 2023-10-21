US and UK back Canada amidst dispute with India regarding diplomatic presence

The United States and the United Kingdom issued an appeal to India on Friday, urging the country not to pressure Canada into reducing its diplomatic presence in New Delhi. Both nations expressed their concern over Canada’s decision to withdraw 41 diplomats amidst an ongoing dispute related to the killing of Khalistani terrorist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada had accused the Indian government of involvement in Nijjar’s murder, which occurred in Vancouver in June, but India had strongly denied these allegations.

The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized their concern about the departure of Canadian diplomats from India as a response to the Indian government’s request for Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence. Miller stressed the importance of diplomats on the ground for resolving differences and urged the Indian government not to insist on a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence. The US also called on India to cooperate with the ongoing Canadian investigation and to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which includes privileges and immunities for accredited members of Canada’s diplomatic mission.

Last month, Canada withdrew its 41 diplomats from India following New Delhi’s demand to scale back its diplomatic presence in the aftermath of the Nijjar case. Canada has since suspended in-person operations at consulates in various Indian cities, and there may be delays in visa processing. The UK’s Foreign Office cited the Vienna Convention, underlining that the unilateral removal of privileges and immunities crucial for diplomats’ safety and security is not aligned with the principles or effective functioning of the Vienna Convention.