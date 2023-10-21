Win up to Dh500,000 as DSF raffles announced

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), has announced the dates of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be held from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024.

Enoc Group has announced over Dh4 million in cash prizes as well as electronics and auto services before and during the entire duration of Dubai Shopping Festival. The pre-DSF promotions will run until December 7. Customers who spend a minimum of Dh25 at Zoom or Dh50 at AutoPro and Tasjeel can enter the draw to win Dh10,000 daily. During the DSF, from December 8 until January 14 next year, the prize will raise to Dh100,000 daily.

Customers can also triple or quadruple their chances of winning for the daily draws by purchasing the Zoom Winner packs from any Enoc service station. The annual car raffle will start on December 9, allowing customers to win a Nissan Patrol 2024. The grand raffle will take place on January 14 and one lucky winner will take home Dh500,000 in cash.

The DSF promotions are available across all Enoc service stations, Zoom, AutoPro outlets, and Tasjeel sites across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates.