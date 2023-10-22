2 dead, 15 injured in road accident

Lucknow: 2 people died and 15 were injured when a bus overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. The accident occurred in the Lalganj police station area. The bus was carrying pilgrims to Vindhyachal Dham.

The deceased were identified as Bhola (29) and Kanoi (45). The injured people have been hospitalised.

Also Read: Mercedes Benz unveils E-Class LWB: Details

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, who is also the local MP, visited the injured at the hospital and enquired about their health.