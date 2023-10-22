After WhatsApp chats about ‘money collection’ surfaced, 3 police officers in Nagpur suspended

An official stated on Saturday that three police officers in Nagpur were suspended following the discovery of their purported Whatsapp conversations on ‘collection’ from unauthorized sand and coal transporters, among other topics.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who recently transferred Pappu Tarachand Yadav to Headquarters, as well as Constables Sudhir Kanojia and Vedprakash Yadav, all of the New Kamptee police station, issued the suspension orders on Friday, he stated.

The official claimed that the discussions break down the distribution of the money allegedly obtained from illegal sand and coal haulers.