ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face New Zealand today: Possible playing XI

Dharamsala: In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, India will face New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The match will start at 2 pm.

India and New Zealand are the only two teams in the ongoing ICC World Cup with unbeatable records. Both sides have won all their four matches. India will be coming into the match with three consecutive wins against Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Currently, New Zealand tops the points table following India on the second spot.

India and New Zealand have played 116 ODIs against each other, with India winning 58, New Zealand winning 50, 1 match tied, and 7 matches ending in no result. India and New Zealand have faced off 9 times so far in ICC World Cups. New Zealand has won 5 of those, India 3 and 1 produced no results.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

INDIA – Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

NEW ZEALAND – Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk) (c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee.