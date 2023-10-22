Is Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Part of Lokesh’s Cinematic Universe? All the Details

In the days leading up to the release of ‘Leo,’ fans were abuzz with curiosity regarding the potential inclusion of Leo in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Speculations ran rampant about the possibility of LCU character cameos in ‘Leo.’ Now, just four days after the film’s release, it’s increasingly clear that the answer to this question is a resounding ‘yes.’ Lokesh Kanagaraj has demonstrated his skill in seamlessly integrating LCU elements into the movie, complete with cameo appearances from LCU characters, making these connections brimming with significance for those who have already seen the film.

However, for those who haven’t delved into the LCU movies prior to ‘Leo,’ deciphering these references might prove to be a bit of a challenge. Notably, even the climax of ‘Leo’ is intricately tied to the LCU, igniting curiosity among the audience about whether Lokesh has plans for a future movie that could potentially bring together beloved stars like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, and Vijay, in what could be an epic cinematic crossover.

On the financial front, industry tracker Sacnilk reported ‘Leo’ grossing an impressive Rs 140 crore on its opening day globally, while Pinkvilla’s estimate of the global debut hovers around Rs 145 crore. Following its theatrical release, the movie has elicited a mixed bag of reviews. Some critics raised concerns about the storyline, while others view it as a significant career milestone for Vijay.