Local Government to Enhance Safety at Waste Collection Centers with Fire Devices

“In a proactive move to prevent incidents such as fire breakouts, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) is taking measures to install fire safety devices in all Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) across Kerala,” stated an official during a high-level meeting chaired by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, LSGD. The decision comes after recent fire incidents at waste management facilities in the state.

The department is committed to holding those responsible for any untoward incidents at MCFs accountable. Muraleedharan emphasized, “LSGD will take immediate steps to address the issue of fire mishaps that occurred recently in some of these facilities.” Joint Directors of the LSGD and other higher officials present at the meeting were directed to ensure proper fire safety measures in place at all MCFs and waste storage facilities.

To enhance security, the suggestion of installing CCTV cameras at vulnerable MCFs was made. District Collectors were urged to increase police and enforcement agency patrolling for continuous surveillance.

Since the launch of the “Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam” campaign, there has been a significant increase in waste reaching storage facilities. Consequently, there is a need for more frequent waste removal to prevent accumulation at MCFs. The Clean Kerala Company, responsible for waste removal, is tasked with ensuring timely removal to prevent excess waste buildup at these facilities.