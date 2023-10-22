Mercedes Benz unveils E-Class LWB: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz finally revealed details about the upcoming sixth-generation long-wheelbase (LWB) E-Class sedan. The E-Class LWB initially will go on sale in China in the upcoming months. Later, it will reach the Indian shore next year. However, both Chinese and Indian models will share the same body style and will flaunt similar design cues. The Indian model will come with a right-hand drive, while the Chinese model will feature a left-hand drive.

The upcoming LWB E-Class will feature a longer wheelbase compared to the ongoing model in India. It will be 1,880mm in width, 5,092 mm in length, 1,493mm in height and will have 3,094 mm-long wheelbase.

The LWB E-Class will feature the typical 3D three-pointed arrows on the front updated grill with illuminated surroundings. Apart from this, the vehicle will have a new style bumper, five-spoke alloys, full LED headlight setup, paired with advanced LED DRLs, new rear quarter glass, and model details on the C-pillar.

The car will be equipped with three integrated screens setup. The first will be dedicated to the driver and will be used as a digital cluster. The second screen will be used as an infotainment unit. The third will be there to provide entertainment to the passengers.