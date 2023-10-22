Moderate intensity earthquake again hits Nepal in less than 24 hours

Kathmandu: A lower intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the richter scale struck Nepal on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), this is the second quake that has struck the Nepal in less than 24 hours.

The NCS stated that the earthquake at a depth of 5 kilometres. Earlier a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal on Sunday. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was Dhading district. There was no report of any death or damage.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal. As the government’s post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world. Nepal is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another.

