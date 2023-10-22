Shah Rukh Khan Unveils First ‘Dunki’ Poster

Shah Rukh Khan, basking in the sweet success of his recent hit ‘Jawan,’ is gearing up for his much-anticipated venture, ‘Dunki,’ in collaboration with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani. This marks the first-ever partnership between the two stalwarts in the world of Indian cinema. The international release poster for ‘Dunki’ has now been unveiled, adding to the mounting excitement.

Scheduled to grace international screens on December 21, a day ahead of its Indian premiere, ‘Dunki’s’ poster tantalizes viewers with a striking portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, depicted from behind, donned as a soldier, bearing a backpack and various other essentials. The backdrop presents an expansive desert vista with distant figures in motion, evoking intrigue.

Crafted by the illustrious trio of Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, and under Hirani’s directorial guidance, ‘Dunki’ is a collaborative production of Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The ensemble cast features SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, and Parikshit Sahni. ‘Dunki’ delves into the intricate theme of illegal immigration, employing a captivating storytelling technique known as ‘Donkey Flight.’ The film promises a unique and enthralling cinematic experience that fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating.