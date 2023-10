South Eastern Railway zone to introduce 4 new train services: Full list

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) zone has introduced 4 new trains services. The SER zone is headquartered at Kolkata’s Garden Reach and it caters to few areas of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. The zonal railway comprises four Divisions – Adra, Chakradharpur, Kharagpur and Ranchi.

Full list:

Shalimar(Kolkata)-Badampahar-Shalimar(Kolkata) Weekly Express:

Shalimar-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Shalimar at 23:05 hrs every Saturday and will reach Badampahar at 05:40 hrs, the next day. In the return direction, Badampahar-Shalimar Express will leave Badampahar at 21:30 hrs every Sunday and will arrive at Shalimar at 05:00 hrs, the next day.

The train will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Jhargram, Ghatsila, Asanboni, Tatanagar, Bahalda Road, Aunlajori and Rairangpur.

Badampahar-Rourkeka-Badampahar Weekly Express:

Badampahar-Rourkela Express will leave Badampahar at 06:10 hrs every Sunday and will reach Rourkela at 11:40 hrs, the same day. In the return direction, Rourkela- Badampahar Express will leave Rourkela at 14:20 hrs every Sunday and will arrive Badampahar at 19:25 hrs, the same day. The train will stop at Rairangpur, Aunlajori, Bahalda Road, Tatanagar, Sini, Rajkharswan, Chakradharpur, Goilkera and Manoharpur.

Also Read: Follow these easy steps to lock and unlock your Aadhaar Card

Rourkela-Tatanagar-Rourkela (6 days a week):

Rourkela-Tatanagar train will leave Rourkela at 04:50 hrs daily except Sundays and will reach Tatanagar at 09:15 hrs, the same day. In the return direction, Tatanagar-Rourkela train will leave Tatanagar at 15:25 hrs daily except Sundays and will arrive at Rourkela at 19:35 hrs, the same day. The train will stop at Bisra, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Sini and Adityapur between Rourkela and Tatanagar.

Tatanagar-Badampahar-Tatanagar (6 days a week):

Tatanagar-Badampahar train will leave Tatanagar at 09:55 hrs daily except Sundays and will reach Badampahar at 12:15 hrs, the same day. In the return direction, Badampahar-Tatanagar train will leave Badampahar at 12:45 hrs daily except Sundays and will arrive Tatanagar at 15:20 hrs, the same day. The train will stop at Haludpukur, Aunlajori, Rairangpur, Kuldiha and Chhanva between Tatanagar and Badampahar.