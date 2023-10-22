Three people from Myanmar detained in Manipur for stealing from burning homes

Three Myanmarese nationals were detained by the Manipur Police on Sunday in Moreh in the Tamenglong district for allegedly stealing furniture and electrical goods from homes that were set on fire when violence erupted in the state in May, according to officials.

Aung Mae, Aung Aung, and Khamkhenthang Guite of Namphalong Sawbua II have been recognised as the three. The Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted on ‘X’, ‘Three Myanmarese nationals were apprehended by a team of Special Commando, Manipur Police while conducting foot patrolling in and around Moreh town around 9am today.’

‘The trio is suspected of stealing furniture items/electric generators from the houses which were burnt down during the recent clashes. They were handed over to the Moreh Police Station for thorough verification,’ he said.

According to the chief minister, this occurred when specific organisations objected to and demonstrated against the stationing of state police and commandos in Moreh town. ‘It is apparent that these organisations do not want the presence of state forces in Moreh so that many of these Myanmarese can be brought into the country. The state government cannot keep silent on such an alarming issue of illegal migration,’ the CM said.

The installation of more state forces to the border town had been harshly criticised earlier in the day by the tribal group Kuki Inpi Tamenglong.

Since May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill areas to protest against the Meitei community’s quest for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, more than 180 people have died as a result of ethnic violence in the state.

The tribal population of Manipur, which includes the Naga and Kuki people, makes about 40% of the total population and is primarily concentrated in the hill regions, whereas Meiteis make up around 53% of the population and reside primarily in the Imphal Valley.