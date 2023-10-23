Abu Dhabi Masters 2023: India’s Unnati Hooda wins women’s singles title

Abu Dhabi: In badminton, India’s Unnati Hooda won the women’s singles title at the Abu Dhabi Masters 2023. She defeated compatriot Samiya Imad Farooqui by ‘21-16, 22-20’ in finals.

This is Unnati Hooda’s second BWF Super 100 World Tour title. Last year, Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian to win a BWF tournament at the Odisha Open at 14 years of age.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto claimed their first BWF title by defeating Denmark’s Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow by ‘ 21-16, 16-21, 21-8’ in the final. The Indian women’s badminton team had won the Nantes International Challenge earlier this year.