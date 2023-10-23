Canadian Officials Attempted to Meddle in Indian Internal Affairs: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed India’s concerns about interference in its internal affairs by Canadian personnel, stating that this prompted India to invoke the provision of parity regarding Canada’s diplomatic presence in the country. He also expressed that the issuance of visas to Canadians might resume if India observes improvements in the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

The strained relations between India and Canada escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Subsequently, India temporarily suspended visa issuance to Canadian citizens and requested that Canada reduce its diplomatic presence in India.

Jaishankar commented on the situation, saying, “If we see progress in the safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there.” He emphasized that the principle of diplomatic parity is established in the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, and India invoked this principle due to concerns about continuous interference in its affairs by Canadian personnel.

Canada had already withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly denouncing India’s actions as “contrary to international law” and in violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, a charge that India rejected.

Jaishankar acknowledged that the current relationship between India and Canada is facing challenges, mentioning specific issues with segments of Canadian politics.