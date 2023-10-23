Congress & BJP Face Protests as MP Ticket Distribution Sparks Controversy Ahead of Polls

In the lead-up to the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, supporters of candidates from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have taken to the streets in protest, expressing their discontent over ticket allocation. Despite attempts by both parties to downplay the simmering resentment, these demonstrations are gaining momentum.

The BJP has announced candidates for 228 out of the 230 seats, while the Congress has revealed names for 229 candidates. For instance, supporters of former BJP MLA and ex-minister Umashankar Gupta gathered in front of the state BJP president, V D Sharma, in Bhopal, demanding a change in the party’s candidate for the Bhopal South West constituency, currently held by Bhagwandas Sabnani. Likewise, office-bearers of the BJP in Bhopal South West wrote letters to the state unit chief, advocating for Gupta’s candidacy.

In another instance, K K Shrivastava, a former BJP MLA from Tikamgarh, resigned from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the ticket distribution in a letter to the state BJP president. Supporters of BJP leader Munnalal Goyal protested in Gwalior after he was denied a ticket. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a loyalist of Goyal, attempted to mollify the protesters by affirming his support for Goyal.

The Congress faced similar protests as supporters of sitting Congress MLA Murli Morwal staged an aggressive demonstration in front of the Bhopal residence of state party chief Kamal Nath after Morwal failed to secure a ticket. Congress workers from Govindpura in Bhopal and Kurwai in Vidisha also demonstrated at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal.

State BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi attributed the protests to momentary excitement, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to a nationalist ideology and the welfare of the poor, in contrast to the Congress. Meanwhile, MP Congress media department chairman KK Mishra downplayed the protests, describing them as minor family matters that would be resolved.

The situation escalated further when the BJP released its fifth list, prompting supporters of several leaders who missed out on tickets to create chaos at the party office in Jabalpur. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, in charge of the Madhya Pradesh BJP election campaign committee, found himself at the center of the commotion in a video that circulated on social media. BJP workers engaged in heated exchanges with senior leaders, including Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar. The demonstrations underscore the intense competition and dissatisfaction surrounding ticket distribution in the run-up to the elections.