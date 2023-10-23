Deepika & Ranveer Share Love Story in ‘KWK’ S8 Promo

The much-anticipated eighth season of Karan Johar’s immensely popular talk show, ‘Koffee with Karan,’ is on the brink of its debut in the coming days. This iconic show is renowned for offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of celebrated celebrities while serving up a generous portion of tantalizing gossip. The promotional teaser for the first episode, featuring the dynamic couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has recently been unveiled.

In a lively rapid-fire round, Johar playfully probed Deepika about the idea of dating Ranveer’s character, Rocky Randhawa, from his film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ Her response was filled with affection as she quipped, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.” The couple also delved into the details of Ranveer’s 2015 proposal, promising an engaging start to the new season.

Deepika openly praised her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’ as the ‘best,’ confidently affirming, “I think I have an amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see.” Ranveer’s enthusiastic response was, “Can’t wait to see it, Lala.”

Ranveer and Deepika, after a courtship spanning six years, sealed their love story with a memorable wedding in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy, back in 2018, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.