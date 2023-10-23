Drugs worth Rs 250 crore seized by DRI

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs worth Rs 250 crore from a factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra. The agency also arrested two persons.

After getting specific information, a joint operation was launched by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Ahmedabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The drugs were seized from a factory, named Mahalakshmi Industries, located in the industrial area of Sambhaji Nagar.

Seized drugs include 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone, 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone weighing about 9.3 Kg. The search of the residential premises of one of the accused further resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Rs 30 lakh in Indian currency.

Further investigation in the case is underway.