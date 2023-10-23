Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Charged in Official Secrets Act Case

A Pakistani court has formally indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his deputy in a case involving violations of official secrets acts, as reported by local news channels on Monday. This latest development adds to the challenges faced by the ex-premier, who is currently incarcerated in a prison near Islamabad.

Imran Khan’s detention takes place in a relatively austere, colonial-era prison situated in the northwestern Attock district. This facility lacks modern amenities, such as attached bathrooms and television, making it difficult for his family and friends to visit and provide essentials like newspapers, books, or food.

The former prime minister’s incarceration commenced in early August following his conviction on corruption charges. Although a court temporarily suspended his three-year prison term, his release on bail has yet to materialize due to authorities filing additional charges in connection with the alleged leaking of state secrets.

Imran Khan contends that these charges are politically motivated, aimed at preventing him from participating in an upcoming election early next year—an accusation vehemently denied by the authorities.