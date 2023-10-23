Hindi Ban Sparks Talks: Regional Film Industry Demands Dialogue

South Indian filmmakers, producers, distributors, and theatre owners have joined in a chorus, requesting the Multiplex Association of India to reconsider the eight-week OTT window rule. This appeal comes in the wake of the ban on the release of the dubbed version of the Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’, which is having cascading effects.

“In North India, prominent multiplex chains have opted not to screen ‘Leo’ due to the film’s makers failing to comply with the eight-week OTT window rule established by these chains,” says one of the filmmakers, highlighting the disparity between North and South Indian markets.

The current industry dynamics in South India allow films to be released on OTT platforms after a gap of four to six weeks. However, the strict eight-week rule imposed by multiplexes in North India has raised concerns, particularly for smaller regional films aspiring to achieve a pan-India release through major chains like PVR, Cinepolis, and Inox.

Sophia Paul, a renowned producer, emphasized the need for a balanced approach, saying, “Exhibitors always demand a time frame for OTT releases, but they should also be willing to accommodate all films in theaters for the stipulated time frame.”

The eight-week window rule, as it stands, primarily applies to movies releasing dubbed Hindi versions in North India. For instance, the Hindi version of Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Kotha’ was released separately, while the dubbed versions in other languages hit OTT platforms earlier. The director of the film, Abhilash Joshiy, sees this window as an incentive for viewers to opt for theatrical experiences.

Ravi Kottarakkara, the president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, stressed the need for collaboration between producers and OTT platforms to benefit equally, especially in the evolving landscape of the film industry.

On the flip side, exhibitors in North India remain steadfast in upholding the eight-week OTT period for films in Hindi. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, noted that multiplex chains in North India are unwavering in their stance on the eight-week rule. However, this rigidity is not universal across all multiplexes.

M C Bobby, a former general secretary of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, shed light on the flexible approach in Kerala, where the OTT window period has been reduced to 42 days. Despite this, some filmmakers choose to release their movies on OTT platforms in just four weeks, leading to a swift transition from theaters to streaming.

These discussions underscore the evolving dynamics of the film industry, the growing influence of OTT platforms, and the need for a balanced approach to satisfy all stakeholders.