In Tawang, close to Chinese border, Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with military

According to sources in the security establishment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would celebrate Dussehra on Tuesday with Army personnel at a forward base in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. According to them, the defence minister would also perform ‘Shastra Puja’ (the worship of weapons) in Tawang.

In eastern Ladakh, where there have been tense standoffs between India and China for more than three years, Singh has decided to celebrate Dussehra with the soldiers at a strategically significant spot near to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the sources, the defence minister would also conduct a thorough assessment of the situation on the ground along the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh sector. Additionally, he is anticipated to stop by a few forward spots in the area.

For the past few years, including while serving as the Union Home Minister in the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Singh has been doing “Shastra Puja” on Dussehra.

Even though the two sides have finished their pullout from various places as a result of prolonged diplomatic and military talks, the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a three-year-long battle in select flashpoints in eastern Ladakh.

India has insisted that peace in the border regions is a prerequisite for normalising relations with China.

Following the stalemate in eastern Ladakh, the Army considerably increased the deployment of troops and weapons along the roughly 3,500 km LAC, especially in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.