Indonesia’s presidential candidate Prabowo choses President’s eldest son to be his running mate

On Sunday, October 22, Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s presidential candidate and the defense minister, made a significant announcement. He revealed his choice for a running mate in the upcoming elections next year, and it happens to be the eldest son of President Joko Widodo.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a 36-year-old currently serving as the mayor of Surakarta city, has been nominated as a candidate for the vice presidential position. The elections for this role are slated for February. However, this move has stirred criticism, with many suggesting that Widodo is attempting to establish a political dynasty in the world’s third-largest democracy.

Outside his residence in the capital city, Jakarta, Subianto declared, “By consensus, everyone agrees to support Prabowo Subianto as the presidential candidate and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the vice presidential candidate.” He was joined by representatives from his party coalition known as Advanced Indonesia. This announcement followed a contentious court ruling earlier in the week, asserting that anyone who has held public office is eligible to run for the presidency and vice presidency.

Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who happens to be Widodo’s brother-in-law, issued this ruling. Raka represents the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), his father’s ruling party. Nonetheless, Widodo has been quick to clarify that he has no intentions of monopolizing the country’s political landscape. He emphasized that it is the people’s right to choose the next leader and vice president of the nation.

The PDI-P, in response, has nominated Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, who has selected chief security minister Mahfud MD as his running mate. For Subianto, this will be his third attempt at the presidency, having lost to Widodo in the previous two elections.

Another contender for the presidency is Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who enjoys the support of conservative Islamist factions and the Muslim population in this predominantly Muslim country.