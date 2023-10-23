Low-intensity earthquake hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.

There is no report of any casualties. Further details awaited.

Also Read: In explosion in Maldives, two Indian workers killed

This is the second earthquake that struck the country in the past month. Another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had jolted Myanmar on October 2. It hit at 7:59 pm, at a depth of 120 kilometers.