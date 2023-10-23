Man from Puducherry detained for posing as member of investigation agency

As he visited various MLAs at their homes to inquire about their income and assets, a man acting as an Enforcement Directorate inspector was arrested in Puducherry late on Sunday, according to the police.

The Oulgaret constituency’s independent representative, Shivashankar, alleged that a man came to his house on Sunday and claimed to be from the Enforcement Directorate’s Chennai headquarters.

The lawmaker claimed that the ‘fake person’ asked him for information about the fortune he had amassed over the previous few years and arrived on a scooter that he had reportedly rented.

Shivasankar claimed he had a suspicion about the individual’s identity and ‘I asked for the official ID card from him which he said he did not have.’

The individual claimed to not have his office’s phone number when the MLA inquired about it.

As his doubt grew, he made an urgent call to the Reddiarpalayam police department and turned the man over to them.

Shivasankar claimed that the man identified himself as Arun Kumar alias Alwar. According to the MLA, the person met seven legislators in Puducherry, including those from the BJP and the Congress, which is currently in power.