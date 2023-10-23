Over party members being subjected to ‘brutal behaviour,’ BJP delegation will visit Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership has designated a four-member delegation to travel to Tamil Nadu in response to claims made by party members that they are being subjected to ‘brutal and irrational behaviour’ by the state administration.

The party general secretary stated in a statement issued on Sunday that ‘National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has nominated a four-member delegation to visit Tamil Nadu, where BJP activists are encountering violent and unreasonable attitude from the Tamil Nadu government. The delegation will present their findings as soon as possible.’

According to the announcement, DV Sadananda Gowda will lead the delegation, which also includes PC Mohan, D Purandeswari, and Satya Pal Singh, a former police commissioner from Madhya Pradesh.