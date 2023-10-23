Report: ECB initiates two-year preparation phase for digital euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is taking significant strides towards the introduction of a digital version of the euro, with the goal of providing secure and free electronic payment options for citizens throughout the Eurozone. The ECB has formally announced the initiation of a two-year “preparation phase” for the digital euro, commencing on November 1.

During this preparatory period, the ECB will finalize regulatory frameworks, select private-sector partners, and engage in testing and experimentation, laying the groundwork for potential issuance and deployment of the digital currency in the future.

While this announcement signifies the initial steps in a multi-year project, it positions the ECB ahead of other central banks in the Group of Seven (G7) nations and could serve as a model for others to follow. Some Caribbean countries and Nigeria have already launched digital currencies, and China and Sweden have conducted pilot projects in this domain. In contrast, central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada have exhibited more cautious approaches to such initiatives.

Once implemented, the digital euro will function much like a standard online wallet or bank account, with the distinct advantage of being cost-free and backed by the ECB, ensuring its security. Nevertheless, the project has faced criticism from various quarters, including bankers, regulators, certain academics, the European Union’s privacy watchdog, and specific consumer groups. Their concerns primarily revolve around the apprehension that digital currency might siphon deposits from the commercial sector and offer limited advantages compared to existing accounts. Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament, expressed concerns that the ECB has yet to effectively communicate the added value of the digital euro.

To address worries about the impact on commercial banks, the ECB plans to impose a cap on individual ownership of digital euros, likely set at around 3,000 euros. The ECB sees the digital euro as a means to introduce competition into the payment market, which is currently dominated by U.S. credit card companies.

Similar to physical cash, digital euros will enable users to make small offline payments in close proximity to recipients, and the ECB emphasizes that it will not retain transaction data. Distribution of the digital euro will be carried out by the ECB, commercial banks, and digital wallet providers, but it will be accessible only to residents of the Eurozone and its overseas citizens, addressing concerns about adoption in countries with weaker local currencies.

The momentum for digital currencies among central banks is gaining ground. According to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements, central banks representing a fifth of the world’s population are expected to introduce their own digital currencies within the next three years. Although such projects began to gain prominence in 2019, the rise of stablecoins—crypto tokens partially backed by traditional currencies—has rekindled interest in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).