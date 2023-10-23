Rights Panel Files Case Over Vande Bharat Train Disruptions

The decision by the Railways to halt short-distance trains in order to facilitate the punctuality of long-distance Vande Bharat services has come under scrutiny by the Human Rights Commission, which asserts that this move violates passengers’ rights to travel. In response to numerous news reports highlighting the challenges faced by thousands of passengers in the Malabar region, the rights panel has initiated a case. Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K Baiju Nath has taken action, instructing the Palakkad Railway Divisional Manager to provide a comprehensive report outlining potential solutions to the issue within a 15-day timeframe.

Travelers commuting between Shoranur and Kannur, who heavily rely on daily train services, have experienced significant delays for the past two months, with some passengers even fainting due to the extended wait times. The restructuring of train schedules to accommodate the smooth operation of Vande Bharat trains has been identified as the root cause of this problem. Notably, the Parasuram Express, which typically arrives in Kozhikode by 3.50 pm, now departs at 5 pm, leading to daily delays for this service.

To ensure the punctuality of Vande Bharat, which commences its journey from Kannur at 7.57 am, temporary halts have been introduced for the Kannur-Kozhikode Passenger train at various stations along the route. This also extends to other trains such as Janasadabdi and Eranad Express, as well as several special trains, which are being halted at various stations to allow Vande Bharat to pass through without hindrance.

The consequences of these delays have impacted the Alappuzha-Kannur executive train, causing it to reach Kozhikode late at night on a regular basis. The Human Rights Commission has pointed out that while the Vande Bharat train heading towards Alappuzha maintains its schedule, the Netravati Express bound for Thiruvananthapuram is halted at Kanhangad, and the Parasuram Express is stopped at Kozhikode. These actions have raised concerns regarding passengers’ rights and the overall efficiency of the railway system.