Sargeant Breaks 30-Year Drought: First US F1 Driver to Score

Williams’ rookie sensation, Logan Sargeant, secured an unexpected first point in Formula One on Sunday, thanks to the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. This marked the end of a 30-year drought for US drivers in the sport.

Sargeant’s jubilation came at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, where he was classified 10th after Mercedes’ Hamilton lost his second-place finish and Ferrari’s Leclerc dropped to sixth due to post-race inspection issues.

The last American driver to achieve such a feat before the 22-year-old Floridian was Michael Andretti in 1993, while racing for McLaren. Sargeant expressed his joy, saying, “It’s amazing to score my first point in F1 on home turf after the challenging weekend I’ve had.”

He continued, “I’m so proud of this team and myself for the hard work and progress we’ve been making this season.” However, the rookie’s seat for the next season remains uncertain, casting a shadow over his triumph.

“We worked hard overnight to find a direction with the car that was going to be positive, and we found that…The pace was so much better today, and I was driving really well,” Sargeant explained, reflecting on the team’s progress.

Notably, Williams also saw Alex Albon finish ninth, marking the first time since the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix that the team had two drivers in the top 10. In the constructors’ standings, Williams currently holds seventh place, with a 10-point lead over Alfa Romeo and only four races left in the season.

Meanwhile, Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who made his return from injury at AlphaTauri, remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score this season.