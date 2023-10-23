Savory Vanjikaaran Fish Curry: A Delightful Freshwater Delicacy

Are you familiar with the incredible Boatman’s Fish Curry, also known as Vanjikaaran Meen Curry, which is prepared using freshwater fish such as bral or catla? Food experts suggest that it acquired this name because boatmen used to prepare it while on their way to work. This dish boasts a rich and traditional flavor that can rival even five-star cuisine. In an era when many of our timeless recipes are making a comeback in more refined forms on upscale menus, this curry offers a taste of tradition. Let me walk you through how to prepare it, and keep in mind that it pairs wonderfully with tapioca or rice.

Ingredients:

– 80 ml coconut oil

– 3 gms mustard seeds

– 2 gms fenugreek seeds

– 5 gms crushed garlic

– 5 gms crushed ginger

– 15 gms sliced shallots

– 20 gms coconut slices

– 10 gms green chillies

– 5 gms crushed black pepper

– 12 gms Kashmiri chilli powder

– 2 gms turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Water as required

– 2 pieces Kokum

– 250 gms fish cubes

– 3 gms curry leaves

Preparation:

1. Start by heating coconut oil in a pan.

2. Temper the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds.

3. Add ginger, garlic, curry leaves, green chilies, coconut slices, shallots, and salt. Sauté until they become transparent, then add all the seasonings.

4. Pour in some water and add the Kokum, allowing it to come to a boil.

5. Add the fish cubes and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

6. Turn off the flame and savor this delectable curry with Kerala rice or tapioca.

This culinary journey promises a taste that’s deeply rooted in tradition, making it a delightful experience for your taste buds.