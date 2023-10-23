Speedy Potato Peeling and Mashing Trick: A Game Changer!

When it comes to preparing a variety of potato dishes like French fries, Crispy Smashed Potatoes, curry, thoran, or mezhukkupuratti (stir fry), these versatile vegetables are adored by many. Nevertheless, the process of peeling and mashing potatoes can be quite daunting for some.

A recent social media video unveiled a clever trick that not only expedites the potato peeling process but also allows for simultaneous mashing. This ingenious method utilizes a deep colander or a deep slicer tawa, typically used for draining oil from fried foods. The process begins with boiling the potatoes and placing them in a vessel. Each potato is then halved, and these pieces are inserted into the colander or slicer tawa. With the help of a small flat-bottomed vessel, gentle pressure is applied.

What’s truly remarkable is that the mashed potato effortlessly falls into the container beneath, while the potato skin remains in the strainer. It’s worth noting that this method works best with well-boiled potatoes to prevent them from slipping during the mashing process. You might want to give this trick a try to see if it suits your potato preparation preferences. As they say, “Try this trick to see whether you like this method of mashing your potatoes.”