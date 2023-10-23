Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on October 23. BSE Sensex settled at 64,571.88, down 825.74 points or 1.26%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,281.80, down 260.90 points or 1.34%.

About 497 shares advanced, 2893 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were M&M and Bajaj Finance. Biggest losers included LTIMindtree, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports and UPL.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 12,000 crore from Indian equities

All the sectoral indices ended lower with Metal, Information Technology, Realty, Oil & Gas, Power, Capital Goods down 2-3% each, while Auto, Bank, FMCG, Pharma down between 1-2%. BSE Midcap index shed 2.5%, while Smallcap Index declined 4%.