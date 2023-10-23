World’s most famous spy won’t return anytime soon, claims James Bond producer

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next James Bond film, you’ll need to exercise some patience. The producers of the James Bond franchise have confirmed that they have a long journey ahead before they are prepared to produce another film without Daniel Craig, the iconic 007. The world’s most famous spy agent will require a thorough revamp following Craig’s departure. In a recent interview, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli stated that they haven’t even started the process of modernizing the franchise.

She further explained that there’s a substantial road to travel before the James Bond character can be “reinvented for the next chapter.” While paying homage to Daniel Craig’s contributions to the role, Broccoli noted that he brought a rich depth to the character. Craig retired from the role of James Bond in 2021 after the release of “No Time to Die.” Broccoli remarked, “Daniel [Craig] gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character… and also the world was ready for it.”

Regarding the character of James Bond, Broccoli is confident that Bond is a product of the times and adapts to the era. She harked back to “GoldenEye” when people were proclaiming the end of Bond due to the end of the Cold War and the absence of global villains. She emphasized how wrong those assessments turned out to be.

When questioned about the possibility of James Bond TV spin-offs, the franchise producer clarified, “Our focus is making the feature films. When we embark on a Bond movie, it demands our full attention for three or four years, so that’s our primary focus. We create Bond movies for the grand theatrical screen, and every aspect of the Bond movies is designed for audiences to experience on that global format, so we haven’t considered television.”