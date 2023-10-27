5 different ways people celebrate diwali these days

Diwali, a five-day festival of lights, is celebrated globally during the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This occasion brings people together in various ways, encompassing a range of customs and traditions. Let’s explore five contemporary methods through which individuals celebrate Diwali today:

Reconnecting with Loved Ones

During Diwali, people frequently take the opportunity to visit their relatives, reuniting with family and friends. This practice serves as a means to bond and celebrate the festive spirit together.

Culinary Delights

Cooking and sharing elaborate feasts is a prevalent way to celebrate Diwali among family and friends. A wide array of delectable Indian dishes, both sweet and savory, are prepared and exchanged among individuals, enhancing the festive joy.

Illuminating the Atmosphere

The festival of Diwali is synonymous with the illumination of lights and diyas (lamps) in homes and along the streets. As depicted here, groups of people often release lanterns into the night sky, symbolizing the collective celebration of the holiday.

Embracing the Transition from Day to Night

As the sun sets, the festivities continue with gatherings to witness breathtaking firework displays. These vibrant displays light up the night sky, enhancing the joy and magnificence of Diwali.

The Art of Giving

The act of exchanging gifts holds a significant place in Diwali celebrations. Loved ones share various tokens of affection, including sweets, clothing, jewelry, and firecrackers, as a way of expressing their love and spreading happiness during the holiday season.