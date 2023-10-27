6 More Kochi Residents Hospitalized with Food Poisoning After Shawarma

Six more residents of Kochi have been admitted to various hospitals, seeking treatment for suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma at a local hotel in Mavelipuram. Tragically, Rahul D Nair, a 24-year-old from Chembilavu in Pala, lost his life to suspected food poisoning following his shawarma consumption at the same hotel.

Aishna Ajith (34), Atharv Ajith (8), Ashmi Ajith (3), Shyamjith (30), Anjali (26), and Sarath (26), all hailing from Kakkanad, also required medical attention on different days, as reported by the Thrikkakkara Municipality Medical Officer in a statement to the District Medical Officer. Furthermore, the Sunrise Hospital informed authorities of two more individuals with similar symptoms who sought treatment after Rahul was admitted.

Rahul’s ordeal began when he fell unconscious on October 18 after ordering shawarma online from Le Hyatt Hotel in Mavelipuram. Despite initial treatment on October 19 and returning home, he was readmitted on October 22 due to weakness and, sadly, passed away on October 25. It was later revealed that Salmonella bacteria, linked to food poisoning, was found in Rahul’s blood during testing at Amrita Hospital.

However, law enforcement officials clarified that food poisoning can only be definitively confirmed with chemical test reports on internal organs. Following a complaint filed by Rahul’s brother, Karthik, a case was registered against the owner of Le Hyatt Hotel.

Rahul’s funeral was conducted at his residence on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara Municipal Corporation heeded the health department’s advice and shuttered the restaurant. Authorities have also initiated legal proceedings against the restaurant owner.

In a separate incident, eleven individuals who consumed chicken burgers and sandwiches from a bakery in Thiruvananthapuram’s Amboori reported difficulties due to suspected food poisoning. Among those affected were the bakery owner and his wife. The bakery was promptly closed by food safety authorities after all victims experienced symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Health officials confirmed the food poisoning, although the patients’ conditions are not critical.