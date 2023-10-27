Airport in UAE advises travellers to check terminals as it prepares to move to new terminal

Abu Dhabi: The new terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport will open soon. Terminal A is all set to open on November 1. The newest terminal (A) will operate simultaneously with Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from November 1 to 14. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

‘With the countdown to Terminal A’s official opening in full swing, passengers flying in November are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to the airport or collecting visitors from the airport,’ the airport operator said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Airports urged all passengers to check on the airport website about their terminals if flying from Abu Dhabi on November 1-14. The exact location of the new terminal has recently been added to all popular way-finding applications like Google Maps and Waze.

From November 1, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines are scheduled to fly from the new terminal. From November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 flights from the terminal. And from November 14, a total of 28 airlines will operate from the terminal.